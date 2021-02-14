Kamaru Usman Wants Jorge Masvidal Next, Promises ‘To Put Him In A Coffin This Time’

Kamaru Usman has called his next shot.

After Usman defended his welterweight title for the third time with a third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns, the champ then called for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. The two fought at UFC 251 in a fight that “Gamebred” took on six day’s notice.

Although Usman already beat him and clearly won four rounds, he wants the rematch so he can finish Masvidal.

“He had a built-in excuse,” Usman said at the UFC 258 press conference. “That’s the only reason he took that fight. We tried to make that fight twice before; he said no. … He’s been saying no. The only reason he took that fight on ‘Fight Island’ is because there was a built-in excuse. He was training the whole time, but he said, ‘Oh, I only had six days’ notice so that’s why that went that way.’ Well guess what? I’ll give you a whole training camp, and this time I will stop him. I promise you.

“That’s why I was disappointed in myself that last fight, because I know I can stop him,” Usman continued. “But with all the circumstances that took place, I just went out there and dominated him from start to finish. So this time I will stop him if he wants to step up, but I guaranteed you he doesn’t want to. He’s going to be quiet.”

If Usman and Masvidal do end up rematching it would be a massive fight. There has also been talk about the two coaching TUF which would only hype up the fight.

Usman, as mentioned, is coming off the third-round TKO win over Burns to defend his title for the third time. Masvidal, meanwhile, has not fought since he lost a decision to Usman at UFC 251.

