Kevin Lee Targets Return Against Tony Ferguson

Kevin Lee is looking to run things back with Tony Ferguson.

After Lee suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia, he said he wanted to take some time off. Although the goal was to still train, he ended up tearing both his knees and needing double knee surgery. He was forced to take some time off and is now starting to ramp it back up.

As he is starting to train again, Lee says he is about 80 percent healthy and is already looking forward to this return fight. According to “The Motown Phenom,” he wants to face Tony Ferguson in his return.

“Us running it back makes a whole lot of sense from all standpoints, especially when you look at where this division is and where it’s going,” Lee said to SCMP. “One of us is going to stay and one of us is going to leave. Tony Ferguson’s top of the list – I don’t even have a close second to be honest with you.”

Kevin Lee Competes Against Tony Ferguson At UFC 216. Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Lee and Ferguson fought at UFC 216 for the interim lightweight title. Lee was dealing with a staph infection and had success early on. Yet, Ferguson rallied back and got the submission win.

Kevin Lee Gives Timetable for Return

Since the fight, both men have been on a skid so Lee believes the fight makes sense. He also hopes to return sometime in June or July.

“We’re kind of teetering back and forth on whether it’s June or July, but I think this summer sounds good,” Lee said. “The UFC always puts on a big event around July 4, so that first week of July might work out perfectly. If not, maybe June and I can (have) my own card. It all depends on who the opponent is.”

Would you like to see Kevin Lee vs. Tony Ferguson 2?