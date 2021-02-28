Khamzat Chimaev Provides Update On Status & Next Opponent

Things are looking promising for a Khamzat Chimaev return to action in a few months.

2020 breakout star Khamzat Chimaev was primed to make a big splash in 2021 when taking on #3-ranked Leon Edwards on March 13. Unfortunately, the bout was canceled for a third time with Chimaev still not being fully recovered from his bout with the coronavirus.

Soon after the most recent cancellation, it was reported that the UFC is taking measures to provide Chimaev with medical treatment in the States to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the recovery process. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Khamzat Chimaev extended his gratitude to the UFC for their help and states that a return is imminent.

“want to say thank you to @danawhite and @ufc Give me medical treatment and taking care of me first class thank you and I’m very grateful see in June,” Chimaev posted.

Khamzat Chimaev Targets A Specific Name For Comeback Fight

Khamzat Chimaev did not stop there. He would then turn his attention to the man who he would like to be his opponent when he makes this anticipated return, and it’s none other than the man who has been calling him out for months: Neil Magny.

Be ready in June i’m going to give you real Chechen inside the cage and outside @danawhite @seanshelby https://t.co/mNzdaExhX9 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 27, 2021

Though a far cry from the #3-ranked Leon Edwards, Neil Magny is still ranked inside the top 10 at #9, so Chimaev (#14) still has much to gain with a win. With Magny coming off a loss and volunteering a long time ago to halt the Chimaev hype train, this booking would be viewed as a win for him, too. Whether it would culminate in an actual win inside the Octagon remains to be seen.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight Neil Magny in his next fight?