Khamzat Chimaev Reveals He Has Never Seen Leon Edwards Fight

Khamzat Chimaev says he has never seen Leon Edwards fight.

On March 13, Chimaev is set to headline his first UFC show against Edwards. It is a pivotal welterweight bout where the winner could very well fight for the title next time out.

In the lead-up to the fight, many fans are expecting Chimaev to beat Edwards as he has done to everyone else. However, the Brit is a tough out for anyone, and what is surprising is the Swede has never seen Edwards fight.

“I’ve never seen Edwards fight, I’ve only seen highlights of Usman beating him. Highlights on YouTube, something like that. If Usman won like that, I’ll demolish him. He has no knockout power or anything special at all. I’ll dominate both him and Usman. Inshallah. Soon,” Chimaev said to Frontkick Online. “I want to smash him, brother. I want to destroy him. I want to take his head, And collect every head like this. I have nine right now, but soon I’ll have 10. Then we’ll continue collecting more.”

Khamzat Chimaev is currently 9-0 and coming off a spectacular one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerscheart. He also has beaten Rhys McKee and John Phillips in his first two UFC wins.

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, has not fought since he beat Rafael dos Anjos in July of 2019. Since then, COVID-19 and canceled fights have kept him out of action.

What are your thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s admission that he’s never seen Leon Edwards fights?