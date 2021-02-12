Leon Edwards’ Management Lists Three Potential Chimaev Replacements

Leon Edwards and his team have named three potential opponents to replace Khamzat Chimaev.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 21 on March 13, Edwards and Chimaev were set to finally fight in a highly-anticipated bout. But, on Thursday evening, it was revealed the Swede was out of the fight due to lingering issues with COVID-19.

Now, Edwards and his team told ESPN they want to remain on the March 13 card and have listed Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, or Nate Diaz as potential opponents. Although Stephen Thompson made a lot of sense, he will not be ready until May or June.

Per Simpson, Edwards wants Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington … or Nathan Diaz on March 13. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2021

Out of those three names, it is hard to say if any of them would take the fight. It is rumored that Masvidal and Covington will coach TUF and fight one another. Diaz, on the other hand, is a total wildcard, and it isn’t certain if he wants to fight on March 13.

Leon Edwards has not fought since he beat Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Sacramento in July of 2019. Since then, he has been calling for a fight but has been out of action due to the pandemic. The Englishman does hold wins over Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, and Gunnar Nelson.

Who would you like to see Leon Edwards fight on March 13?