Magomed Ankalaev Dominates Nikita Krylov At UFC Vegas 20

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov took place in the co-main event spot, but it was likely not the fight fans had hoped to see as it was one-sided.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 27, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 20 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round was solid as Ankalaev worked for the takedown early, but after not finding success, he abandoned it. They exchanged strikes to round it out. Krylov gave him a challenge, but he had no reach and thus had to step in to throw while Ankalaev just walked him down while staying flat-footed.

The second round saw Krylov get a takedown. Things flipped in the third round as Ankalaev scored a takedown and just beat the guy up for a few minutes. A masterful performance by Ankalaev.

Ankalaev was on a 9-fight winning streak to earn a UFC contract, but got beat by Paul Craig by submission in March 2018. Since then, he’s ripped off a 5-fight winning streak.

Krylov had gone 3-2 in his last five bouts including split decision win loss Glover Teixeira and a decision win over Johnny Walker.

UFC Vegas 20 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 20. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.