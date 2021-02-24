Max Holloway Plans To Finish Career At Lightweight Or Welterweight

Max Holloway has laid out the short-term and long-term plans for the future of his legendary career.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is taking it all as it comes after his UFC on ABC 1 showcase against Calvin Kattar. After what Holloway believes to be the best performance of his career in this outing, he is in a position to where he can dictate his future. Dana White has already endorsed Holloway as next in line for the featherweight championship for the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 260, so Holloway could choose to wait, fight again, or maybe even try his hand in another division as he did at UFC 236 against Dustin Poirier at lightweight.

In an interview with MMA Junkie on Wednesday, Holloway effectively ruled out the possibility of waiting, as he is eager to build off his spectacular performance last month.

“In a perfect world, if I got to make up my plan for this year, is I would like to fight during the summer and then maybe try and get a December fight in,” Holloway told MMA Junkie. “I want to fight three times this year, maybe get in there in the summertime, July hopefully, and then get in on another card with UFC so we’ll see what happens. That’s just what I want to do in a perfect world, fight July, fight in December.”

Max Holloway Plans To End Career In Another Division

Max Holloway Competes At Lightweight For The First Time In The UFC At UFC 236. Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Max Holloway is already regarded in the eyes of many, if not most, as the greatest featherweight of all time. But there will come a day when his featherweight résumé comes to a close and he decides to open a new chapter of his career in a different weight class (via Fightful).

“For sure, for sure,” Holloway told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani when asked about testing the waters at other weight classes. “At some point, I think I end my career at a fully committed 155lbs or maybe even a fully committed 170lbs, who knows. That’s what I see. We’ll see what happens. It’s just commitment. My coaches want commitment and I want commitment and the UFC wants it as well.”

“We’ll see what happens,” admitted Holloway. “I love food. Time will tell all. I’m just loving it (my career) right now.”

Max Holloway is 5-1 in fights outside of the featherweight division in his career. It’s crazy to realize that Holloway is still only 29 years despite his extensive experience and accomplishments. With his ambitious attitude and young age, it will be exciting to follow Holloway’s movements in the years to come.

