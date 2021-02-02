Chiesa Open to Fighting Thompson if Covington Is Off The Table

Michael Chiesa is hoping to fight Colby Covington next but would accept a bout against Stephen Thompson if he doesn’t get his wish.

At UFC Fight Island 8, Michael Chiesa earned a dominant decision win over Neil Magny. After the fight, he called out Colby Covington. Although Chiesa knows there is a chance “Chaos” battles Jorge Masvidal next, he says he won’t fight until July so hopes the fight can happen.

“I don’t know, I think it just jumped in my head,” Chiesa stated to MMAFighting. “My manager had said something to me like, ‘Who are you gonna call out after the fight? I think you should call for Colby with the election being done.’ This was at the very beginning when I got to Fight Island and I was like, ‘No, man. I’m not even thinking about that.’ I put zero thought into it because I wanted to be focused on Neil because he’s a guy that you can’t give any space. If I have one mental lapse with him that could snowball into something really big. So I maintained my focus on him.”

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson Is Plan B for Chiesa

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Image: Noah K. Murray

If Covington does end up fighting Masvidal, Chiesa says fighting Stephen Thompson is an option he would be interested in.

“He’s such a good guy, and he’s a hell of a fighter,” Chiesa said of Thompson. “That would be a fun fight for sure. If the Colby fight falls through then may the nicest mother f’er win.”

Regardless of his next opponent, Michael Chiesa is in a good spot and is likely a win or two away from fighting for the title.

Which fight do you think makes more sense: Michael Chiesa vs. Colby Covington or Michael Chiesa vs. Stephen Thompson?

