Mike Perry Issues Challenge To Robbie Lawler, Conor McGregor, & Others

Mike Perry has called out several fighters as he looks for his next scrap.

Mike Perry took to social media over the weekend to call out several fighters like Alan Jouban, Li Jingliang, Robbie Lawler, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Paul Felder, Vicente Luque, and Niko Price. “Platinum” also called out Li Jingliang for good measure after he claims Santiago Ponzinibbio turned him down.

Is it time for the rematch @AlanJouban ? — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 7, 2021

Or @Ruthless_RL or @TheNotoriousMMA ? @ALIAQUINTA ? @felderpaul rematch ? Anybody short or tall , @VicenteLuqueMMA rematch ? @Nikohybridprice can get knocked out too , anybody else ? I’ll be on weight and ready ! Let’s go ! Training Monday ! Mindset on Mind Set ! #Working — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 7, 2021

Or how about a fight with @UfcJingliang ? He beat @SPonzinibbioMMA and I believe he turned down a fight with me in the past plus I am a huge fan of Chinese martial arts so it would be an honor to knock him out ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 7, 2021

Which Names Are Most Likely To Be Paired With Mike Perry?

“Platinum” Mike Perry. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Out of all the names, a fight against Robbie Lawler or Niko Price makes the most sense. There is no way Perry is getting Conor McGregor or the rematches with Paul Felder or Vicente Luque. Al Iaquinta is also a lightweight, Li Jingliang will get a ranked opponent, and Alan Jouban said he may hang up the gloves anyway.

Given the name value Perry brings, a fight against Lawler or Price is guaranteed to be an entertaining bout are fights that make sense, as all three are on losing skids.

Mike Perry is coming off a decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255 in a fight he was actually supposed to face Robbie Lawler before the former champ pulled out. Perry is currently 3-6 in his last nine and is 7-7 inside the UFC. His next fight is also crucial because if he loses, he could very well be among the 60 fighters who Dana White said will be released.

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next?