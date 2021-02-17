Mike Perry Returns to Action On April 10 Against Daniel Rodriguez

BFFs Darren Till and Mike Perry will now be competing on the same card on April 10 now that Perry has been booked to face Daniel Rodriguez on the card.

Brace yourselves because there will be some leather slinging this spring when Mike Perry faces Daniel Rodriguez on the April 10 Fight Night card according to an initial report from Fighter Path. Both men are coming off losses, so this fight between heavy hitters will give both men an opportunity to release then erase their frustrations with a victory.

Mike Perry. Credit: Zuffa LLC

Mike Perry is one of the most colorful characters in the UFC and was once hailed as one of the biggest prospects in the welterweight division. Perry has been unable to sustain momentum since his arrival in the promotion, though, and has currently lost three of his last four fights. Most recently, Perry lost a clear unanimous decision to veteran Tim Means at UFC 255.

Though widely known for his KO ability, Perry has not stopped an opponent since April 2017, but the fact remains that 11 of Perry’s 14 wins have come by way of KO/TKO. Perry will look to make it an even dozen in a couple months.

Daniel Rodriguez. Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Daniel Rodriguez is also no stranger to knockouts. More than half of Rodriguez’s wins have come by KO/TKO, and the Contenders Series alum has a 75% win rate in the UFC with a record of 3-1. His most recent KO came against Dwight Grant last August at UFC on ESPN: Munhoz vs. Edgar. Rodriguez was unsuccessful in his most recent bout, though, suffering a loss to Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255.

With the addition of this welterweight bout, the updated lineup for the April 10 Fight Night includes the following bouts:

Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro

Jordan Griffin vs. Luis Saldana

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. John Makdessi

Norma Dumont vs. Bea Malecki

Sam Alvey vs. Zak Cummings

Who do you predict will emerge victorious when Mike Perry takes on Daniel Rodriguez on April 10?