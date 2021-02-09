Nate Diaz Calls For Dustin Poirier Or Charles Oliveira Fight At Welterweight

Nate Diaz is looking to fight at welterweight next time out and wants it to be against either Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira.

Recently, Dana White said they are working on a big lightweight fight for Diaz. However, the Stockton native says the lightweight division is all losers except for a few of them and he only wants to fight winners.

“The whole lightweight division has been taking Ls. Every single one of them, except for what’s-his-name who just beat [Tony] Ferguson,” Diaz said, referencing Oliveira to ESPN (h/t BJPENN.com). “That’s the guy right there. I’ll fight that guy, that’s who I’ll fight. I like the winners. I’m a winner. I ain’t lost to nobody.”

Nate Diaz Names Two Ideal Opponents

Although Diaz does want to fight at welterweight, the fan-favorite is interested in fighting two lightweights in Poirier and Oliveira. He says they are matchups that interest him and certainly would be big fights.

“I ain’t fighting at ’55,” Diaz said. “There ain’t nobody at 170. When those guys grow up I’ll fight somebody at 170. The ’55 division has some guys in it. I like the Oliveira fight or the Dustin Poirier fight.”

Whether or not the UFC would make either of these fights are uncertain. The UFC probably wants both Poirier and Oliveira fighting at lightweight, given they are in the title picture. But, if either man wants a big money fight against Diaz it does make some sense for them to move up and fight the Stockton native.

For now, it appears Nate Diaz is interested in making his return to the Octagon sometime this year and is looking to make his return at welterweight.

Who would you rather see Nate Diaz fight next: Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira?