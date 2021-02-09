Nate Diaz Explains What McGregor Did Wrong Against Poirier At UFC 257

Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Conor McGregor’s performance at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier.

Early on in the fight, Conor McGregor was landing some good shots, but Dustin Poirier started to clinch up and landed leg kicks. Eventually, the kicks got to the Irishman, and “The Diamond” landed some good shots up top and knocked McGregor out.

For Nate Diaz, he says McGregor was too eager to get a first-round knockout, which eventually cost him the fight.

“I think it was less of Dustin doing anything great and more of Conor (expletive) up. That’s my personal opinion. I think he was landing shots,” Diaz said to ESPN. “It looked pretty in the bag to me. He landed all good shots, dropping combos on him, and I think he was pushing the pace too hard like he had it in the bag.

Conor McGregor Finding Early Success Against Dustin Porier At UFC 257. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“He should have slowed it down. But this happens because he doesn’t want to be in there, too. He’s anxious for the kill because he wants out,” Diaz continued. “He should have slowed it down a little bit. And he didn’t. He pushed the pace and then he got caught slipping.”

Although it was a disappointing loss for McGregor, there are some talks the trilogy fight will happen next. However, Diaz is interested in making the Poirier fight happen after they were supposed to fight at UFC 230.

Do you agree with Nate Diaz’s assessment of Conor McGregor’s performance against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257?