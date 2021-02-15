Nate Diaz Now Looking For “Bigger And Better” Than Masvidal Rematch

Kamaru Usman may be interested in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal, but Nate Diaz is not.

At UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz competed for the right to be called the “Baddest Motherfucker (BMF)” champion. After three rounds of high-impact collisions that heavily favored Masvidal, a doctor called the end to the bout due to a bad cut Diaz sustained over his right eye.

Nate Diaz Badly Cut At UFC 244

Though the fight was most one-sided, Nate Diaz did not appear to be going anywhere and began to show glimpses of building momentum. Diaz would immediately call for a rematch to have a more definitive conclusion, and ever the competitor, Jorge Masvidal was more than willing to run it back with Diaz in the future.

Nate Diaz No Longer Interested In Masvidal Rematch

With over a year now passed, it doesn’t appear that the rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will be taking place. Among the reasons why, the fighter on the losing end of the first encounter has moved on from the fight and explained why in a recent ESPN interview.

“Those guys, they’re all pretty played out to me,” Diaz said. “I really don’t pay no attention to that no more. It’s what I wanted initially, but these guys went their own ways. They did whatever they thought they were gonna do, and I thought that was kinda whack. So I was looking for something bigger and better.”

Diaz actually insists that he moved on from the fight a long time ago, and it was revealed in this interview that he eyed fights with Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier at 165 or 170 pounds. Unfortunately for Diaz, it appears neither of those fights are in the cards, so maybe he will have a change of heart and decide to again explore a rematch with Masvidal before or after Masvidal has a potential rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Whom would you like to see Nate Diaz fight next in a perfect world?