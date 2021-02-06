Paige VanZant Issues Statement Following BKFC 16 Loss

Paige VanZant has issued a statement following her BKFC 16: Knucklemania loss to Britain Hart last night.

At yesterday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Knuckelmania event, former UFC star and social media influencer Paige VanZant made her bare-knuckle boxing debut against Britain Hart. Hart entered the fight with 10 professional boxing bouts under her belt. Hart’s experience advantage showed in the context, with Hart appearing to be the more comfortable of the two while VanZant took a bit longer to get adjusted to her new environment. Hart would ultimately take home a unanimous-decision win(49-46 x3), and VanZant would leave with an 0-1 record in the promotion.

Following the event, VanZant took to social media to share her reflections following the loss.

“The greatest test of courage on earth is to bear our defeat without losing heart,” VanZant wrote. “Last night I told my husband I didn’t want to fight anymore. But as soon as the words left my lips I knew that wasn’t true. I’m a fighter. This is what I live for. Losers quit when they fail, winners fail until they succeed.

“That fight last night was a good learning experience for me. The timing and distance took a little bit to figure out. But I felt my last round was my best round and I’m going to build off of that! I’m thankful to fight for the best team in the world and we are going to go back and fix our mistakes.

“Thank you to Britain for competing last night and congrats on victory! I’m also confident we will cross paths again.”

VanZant shared this photo of herself immediately following the fight:

“Humble in victory. Humble in defeat,” VanZant wrote.

BKFC President David Feldman commended VanZant after the event and assured that she still has a future in the company. VanZant responded enthusiastically on her Facebook page, writing “I’m not going anywhere boss!!!!”

How do you think Paige VanZant will do in her next fight?