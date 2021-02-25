Pedro Munhoz Squashes Beef With Petr Yan, But Says Fight Is Still Possible

Pedro Munhoz has squashed his beef with current bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Over the past few years, the two men have trash-talked one another in interviews and on social media. But in the lead-up to Yan’s first title defense against Aljamain Sterling, the Russian has been training at American Top Team, the gym where Munhoz trains. According to the Brazilian, the two have talked and squashed their beef.

“Yes, we spoke,” Munhoz told MMA Fighting. “It’s all good [laughs].”

Although the two are now training at the same gym, they are not training with one another. Munhoz also stated that he is uncertain how much longer Yan will be at the gym. Part of the reason why he went to Florida was to be in the States, where the fight will be, as he has a hard time getting in the country from Russia and Thailand where he trains.

If Yan does continue to train at ATT, Pedro Munhoz says it wouldn’t impact them potentially fighting one another.

“I don’t think so,” said Munhoz. “I don’t know what his strategy will be going forward, if he will do his camps permanently at American Top Team or if it was just this camp. We have to talk to the American Top Team leaders so we have an answer about that and work on who we’re fighting next. But as of right now, I don’t know, because I don’t know how long he’s going to train [at ATT], if he’s going to be part of the team or not.”

In order for the two to fight for the title, Yan will need to be Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 next weekend. Munhoz, meanwhile, will need to beat Jimmie Rivera on Saturday night and then string together a few more wins in a row.

Would you like to see Pedro Munhoz vs Petr Yan down the line?