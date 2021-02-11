PFL Reveals 2021 Heavyweight and Women’s Lightweight Rosters

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has revealed the heavyweight women’s lightweight rosters for the upcoming 2021 season.

The PFL’s 2021 season will kick off on April 23 on ESPN Platforms (ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+) in primetime, and now the promotion has revealed the rosters for the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions.

Some notable names at heavyweight include last season’s champion Ali Isaev, the legendary Fabricio Werdum, former top-15 UFC fighter Justin Willis, and brother of UFC welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman: Mohammed Usman.

The name that will instantly pop out at lightweight is the undefeated Olympian Kayla Harrison, who will look to repeat as champion. Harrison will have to fend off competitors such as former UFC, Bellator, and Invicta fighter Cindy Dandois and last year’s finalist Larissa Pacheco as well as the undefeated Laura Sanchez.

PFL CEO Peter Murray released the following statement about the tournaments:

“Our fighters continue to showcase their smarts, grit and bold personalities as we get closer and closer to the season, and we are excited to support them in their journeys with the PFL. Each fighter has his or her own unique journey and we are confident the PFL will provide them and our fans with ample opportunity for exciting matchups making it a great season.

Fabricio Werdum. Image: UFC.com

“Everyone loves to see the big boys go out and sling the heavy leather,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “As a former heavyweight I’m no different. I’m also very excited to see our women’s division kick off their season. We’ve brought in the best talent in the world to challenge Kayla and Larissa and it will be an even more challenging season for these very talented athletes.”

Here are the full lineups for both divisions:

Heavyweight:

Bruno Cappelozza

Ante Delija

Renan Ferreira

Denis Goltsov

Ali Isaev

Hatef Moeil

Brandon Sayles

Mohammed Usman

Justin Willis

Fabricio Werdum

Women’s Lightweight:

Cindy Dandois

Genah Fabian

Kayla Harrison

Olena Kolesnyk

Mariana Morais

Larissa Pacheco

Julija Pajic

Laura Sanchez

The 2021 PFL Season will begin April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in primetime. The rest of the regular season schedule dates are April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

Who are your picks to win the heavyweight and women’s lightweight 2021 PFL tournaments?