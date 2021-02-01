Poirier Willing To Step Aside & Let Oliveira/Chandler Fight for LW Title

Dustin Poirier feels that he is in the champion’s seat after UFC 257 and is in no hurry to watch how the division plays out in the coming months.

Dustin Poirier is the talk of the lightweight division these days after being the first man to finish Conor McGregor in the Octagon at UFC 257. Poirier is well aware of the position he is in now and all the attention he is receiving; and not unlike a champion, Poirier knows that everybody is gunning for him now.

“I’ve got a target on my back,” Poirier told MMA Junkie on Sunday. “(I’m a former) interim world champion, I just knocked out Conor McGregor, and now I’m No. 1 and the only person above me, (Khabib Nurmagomedov), might never fight again. People want to climb that ladder, and in order to do that, you’ve got to beat the guys at the top. You’ve got to beat the next guys in line, so I understand why the target is on my back, and I wear it proudly.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Image: Adam Hagy-USA Today Sports

“I am the uncrowned lightweight champ. If Khabib’s out, I am the best in the division. Former interim world champion, former title challenger. I just took out a two-division former world champion. I am the champ. I know that.”

Dustin Poirier Willing To Let Others Compete for Title

With the growing assumption that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be vacating or stripped of the lightweight title any day now, it’s fairly clear that whatever decision is made on who will be competing for the title, Dustin Poirier will be a part of the equation. But according to Poirier himself, that is not necessarily true.

At the UFC 257 post-fight press conference, Poirier stated that he had no interest in fighting Michael Chandler for the lightweight title despite Dana White saying that the fight made sense after both fighters were victorious at the event. While Poirier does believe Oliveira is deserving, if the UFC is really married to the idea of Chandler fighting for the title next, Poirier is willing to step aside and let Oliveira and Chandler battle it out.

“I want to be the world champion, and Charles is a guy that’s paid his dues,” Poirier said. “He’s earned where he’s at, no doubt about it. Let him and Chandler fight for the belt. If they want Chandler in there for the title, and he’s calling for the title. Let them fight for the belt. I’ll take a step back and just watch.”

Dustin Poirier went on to state that he has not yet been contacted by the UFC regarding what is next for him. Right now, it would seem the only three options on the table would be a world title fight against Charles Oliveira, a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor, or making another attempt at actualizing a fight between him and Nate Diaz.

