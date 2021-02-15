Rafael dos Anjos Issues Stern Message to Michael Chandler: Get In Line

Rafael dos Anjos has a stern message for UFC newcomer Michael Chandler: not so fast.

Back in November when Islam Makhachev pulled out of his UFC Vegas 14 headliner against Rafael dos Anjos, dos Anjos proposed that Michael Chandler fill in as a replacement. Chandler would then hit dos Anjos with the ol’ “I have other plans,” and dos Anjos would instead win a unanimous decision over Felder.

As for Chandler, he would win a higher-profile bout over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 and score the #4 ranking in the division, which is three spots higher than dos Anjos, who currently sits at #7. This means that Michael Chandler is closer to a title shot, both in terms of the rankings and also based on current buzz.

Rafael dos Anjos Provides Analogy For Michael Chandler’s Title Shot Requests

Rafael dos Anjos has responded to this talk of Chandler being next in line with an analogy that is tantamount to telling Chandler to pump the brakes then go sit down somewhere behind him.

“I think that (Michael Chandler) showed up great, and he had a great performance, but I think there are guys over there that should be in the line ahead of him definitely,” dos Anjos said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “He just got in the UFC. He beat Dan Hooker, which is a tough guy, but he needs another victory. I think there are guys ahead of the line than him.

Michael Chandler Puts The Finishing Touches On Dan Hooker At UFC 257. Credit: Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Chandler, I think he beat Dan Hooker, but he still (has) a lot to do. He can’t go straight for the title. He just got on the bus. He can’t sit on the window right away. I’ve been on this bus for 14 years, my man. Don’t come to try to drive the bus or sit in the window. So I’m there.”

Rafael dos Anjos knows what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the sport, and he has once held the very title that Chandler and many others are currently chasing. Dos Anjos is now back on the chase, too, even if much of the public is not looking his direction. Dos Anjos has called for a title shot for his next fight, but whether he gets his wish or not, he wants to ensure that the division and the public do not make the mistake of thinking he will stand aside or be left behind.

“The division’s crazy right now,” dos Anjos said. “I feel that a lot of these guys, they are counting me out. So don’t count me out just yet. I’m still here.”

Who do you think is more deserving of a UFC lightweight title shot right now: Rafael dos Anjos or Michael Chandler?