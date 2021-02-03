Raphael Assuncao Out Of UFC Vegas 20 Against Raoni Barcelos

Raphael Assuncao is out of his UFC Vegas 20 fight against Raoni Barcelos due to COVID-19.

MMAJunkie was first to report the news of Assuncao’s withdrawal and the UFC hoping to find a short notice replacement for Barcelos. The Brazilian also confirmed he is out of the fight on social media.

2021 started a bit bumpy for sure… a car accident with nagging elbow/arm injury and COVID unfortunately has forced me out of my Feb 27 fight against countryman Barcelos .

PT is underway intensively, be back sooner than later.

Thx all 💪🏼👊🏼 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) February 3, 2021

Raphael Assuncao is coming off a KO loss to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 250 and is currently on a three-fight skid. During his losing streak, he dropped a decision to Cory Sandhagen and a submission loss to Marlon Moraes. He does hold notable wins over Moraes, Rob Font, and Aljamain Sterling.

Raoni Barcelos, meanwhile, is on a nine-fight winning streak including being 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Said Nurmagomedov, Chris Gutierrez, and Khalid Taha among others.

Whether or not the UFC will find a replacement for Barcelos is uncertain. However, the hope for many is the Brazilian does end up fighting as many consider him a darkhorse at bantamweight.

UFC Vegas 20 is now as follows:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Raoni Barcelos vs. TBA

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo

Randy Brown vs. Alex Oliveira

Hannah Cifers vs. Emily Whitmire

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises

Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Be sure to follow the MMA News Facebook Page for additional content & breaking news around the MMA world.