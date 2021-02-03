Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Raphael Assuncao Out Of UFC Vegas 20 Against Raoni Barcelos

By Cole Shelton
Raphael Assuncao
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Raphael Assuncao is out of his UFC Vegas 20 fight against Raoni Barcelos due to COVID-19.

MMAJunkie was first to report the news of Assuncao’s withdrawal and the UFC hoping to find a short notice replacement for Barcelos. The Brazilian also confirmed he is out of the fight on social media.

Raphael Assuncao is coming off a KO loss to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 250 and is currently on a three-fight skid. During his losing streak, he dropped a decision to Cory Sandhagen and a submission loss to Marlon Moraes. He does hold notable wins over Moraes, Rob Font, and Aljamain Sterling.

Raoni Barcelos, meanwhile, is on a nine-fight winning streak including being 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Said Nurmagomedov, Chris Gutierrez, and Khalid Taha among others.

Whether or not the UFC will find a replacement for Barcelos is uncertain. However, the hope for many is the Brazilian does end up fighting as many consider him a darkhorse at bantamweight.

UFC Vegas 20 is now as follows:

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. TBA
  • William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
  • Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo
  • Randy Brown vs. Alex Oliveira
  • Hannah Cifers vs. Emily Whitmire
  • Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov
  • Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises
  • Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

