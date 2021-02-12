Ryan Hall Out of March 13 Dan Ige Fight, Wants Jeremy Stephens Next

Ryan Hall’s schedule will remain irregular for at least a little while longer after his bout with Dan Ige has been scrapped.

MMA New’s Cole Shelton broke the news that Ryan Hall will not be able to compete on the March 13 Fight Night card against Dan Ige after sustaining an injury through training. The #14-ranked featherweight standout was eager to get back into the Octagon and compete against a ranked UFC contender for the first time in his career, but this opportunity to advance further up the rankings with such a potential victory will have to wait until a later date.

Ryan Hall has gone 4-0 in the UFC, with notable wins over Gray Maynard, a marvelous heel hook over Brazilian black belt B.J. Penn, and most recently over veteran Darren Elkins. Hall has won all four bouts with ease and is ready for a step up in competition.

Ryan Hall Following BJ Penn Submission. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Ryan Hall Has A New Opponent In Mind Upon Return

Following the news of his injury, Hall revealed that it was torn hip flexor that led him to withdraw from his bout against Ige. His recovery time is said to be 8-12 weeks, and he is currently undergoing physical therapy to aid in the recovery. When Hall does return to action, he does have an idea of who it should be against:

“I hope to fight Stephens or someone similar as soon as health allows which should be April or May,” Hall told BJPenn.com. “I would be very excited to face a challenge like him who is a super tough dude.”

Jeremy Stephens was also forced to withdraw from a fight recently. He was set to face Arnold Allen last November and has not been re-booked since. With Allen now set to face Sodiq Yusuff in April, both Stephens and Hall should be available soon. As for Dan Ige, the promotion is currently looking for a replacement to face him.

With this cancellation, the updated lineup for the March 13 Fight Night includes the following bouts:

Leon Edwards vs. TBA

Dan Ige vs. TBA

Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins

Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez

Nasrat Haqparast vs. TBA

Ray Rodriguez vs. Rani Yahya

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Steve Garcia vs. Charles Jourdain

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhogov

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula

Would you be interested in a fight between Ryan Hall & Jeremy Stephens?