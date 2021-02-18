Santiago Ponzinibbio Opens Up On Loss In UFC Return

Santiago Ponzinbbio has opened up on his knockout loss to Li Jingliang last month.

On the first card of 2021, Santiago Ponzinibbio made his long-awaited return after dealing with injuries and a serious infection. In the lead-up to the fight, many expected Ponzinibbio to go out and get the stoppage win, yet that was far from the case.

Early on, Santiago Ponzinibbio admits he was having some problems with his range and timing. He also says it was the toughest defeat of his career.

“Without a doubt it was the toughest defeat of my career because of the winning streak that I was on, I had a lot on the line, and I had been out for a while,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I would’ve been on an eight-fight wining streak and the layoff wouldn’t have mattered as much and I would’ve been back at the top.

Li Jingliang Knocks Out Santiago Ponzinibbio At UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar. Credit: Zuffa LLC

“And with this result, things do come to a halt a bit. I’m still not in the rankings, so I do feel like there was a lot on the line,” he continued. “And look, if I was going to lose, at least I would’ve liked to lose after three rounds, giving it my all in the cage because I do feel I’m in the best moment of my career. I was super prepared.”

Santiago Ponzinibbio says he is still confident in himself to become the UFC welterweight champion. He knows this is just a small setback and promises to return better than ever whenever that might be. His next fight has yet to be booked, so who he will fight next is uncertain.

Who do you think Santiago Ponzinibbio should fight next?