Stephen Thompson Wants Covington Or Diaz Next If He Doesn’t Get Title Shot

Stephen Thompson has his eyes on his next possible opponent for his next fight.

After Thompson defeated Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19, he called for a top-five opponent. However, after Kamaru Usman defeated Gilbert Burns to defend his belt, many thought a title shot could be in the cards for Thompson.

If a title shot does not happen, Thompson says fights against Colby Covington ot Nate Diaz make sense.

“Colby Covington, Burns, maybe Leon Edwards if there’s another falling out—I don’t know what could happen between now and then,” Thompson said to MMAFighting.

“Even Nate Diaz. He said he wants to come back in April or May and that’s my timeframe as well,” Thompson continued. “That’s a guy with a name and I think he’s an OG, man. That makes sense for me. But for somebody that’s ranked behind me, even though Chiesa is right there, give me someone that’s ranked above me. For the past two years, I’ve been fighting guys ranked behind me.

“Hopefully they’re not trying to make me a gatekeeper and I think I deserve somebody ranked ahead of me,” Thompson added. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed, man. I’m still trying to get that Usman fight for the title, but if it doesn’t happen, give me Nate Diaz or somebody ranked above me. Give me the ‘NMF,’ give me Colby Covington.”

There is no question Stephen Thompson deserves a big name next time out. “Wonderboy” has fought people ranked behind him in his past couple of fights and has won them so he wants to make a run at the title. There is no question, if Thompson fights Covington or Diaz he would likely earn a title shot.

Who do you want to see Stephen Thompson fight next?