Thiago Santos Says He Will Be ‘100 Times Better’ Against Aleksandar Rakic At UFC 259

Thiago Santos is excited to remind the world just how good he is.

To open up the stacked UFC 259 pay-per-view main card, Santos is set to return against Aleksandar Rakic. It’s a very intriguing fight and for the Brazilian, he’s looking to snap his two-fight losing streak.

Last time out, he suffered a submission loss to Glover Teixeira in his return from knee surgery. Thiago Santos had rocked the Brazilian early but couldn’t put him away and then got tapped out. For “Marreta” he says he is now 100 percent prepared for this fight and is confident he will get his hand raised.

“I am much more prepared than the last time I fought Glover. I now had more time and the fight with Glover was a warm-up,” Santos said to AG Fight. “I was without a fight for a long time, I felt I had no time to fight, I was late, without wanting to make excuses. Now I am 100 percent prepared and 100 times better than the last time.

Thiago “Marreta” Santos. Credit: Getty Images

“I have been paying more attention to my wrestling, my jiu-jitsu. Not that I didn’t train before the fight against Glover, but now even more. For sure it will be another Thiago ‘Marreta’. Always aggressive, looking for time, but with time, conscious and it will be another fight.”

If Thiago Santos can beat Rakic at UFC 259, it is likely he will be in a number-one contender fight. The Brazilian holds a win over the current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and is a big name in the division.

