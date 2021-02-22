TJ Dillashaw Continues To Call For Immediate Title Shot In Return From Suspension

TJ Dillashaw is certain his return fight will be for UFC gold.

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is eligible to fight again after his two-year USADA suspension. When his suspension was over, many were wondering who he’d fight. He could get a title shot or perhaps face someone like Urijah Faber in a perfect return fight. Yet for Dillashaw, he says his goal is to face the winner or Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling.

“I’m ready to go straight for the belt, if that’s the opportunity that comes at me because I know Yan wants it.” Dillashaw told Mike Swick on the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast (via MMAJunkie). “He’s already been vocally talking about it and we’ll see what happens on March 6 when he fights Sterling. He’s got a tough test ahead of him, but that’s the fight he wants. I didn’t leave this sport by losing my belt. He knows there’s a lot of speculation if he’s the real champ because he hasn’t beaten the champion to get that belt, so he wants it. As well as that, I’m the biggest draw for him right now to try to fight.”

TJ Dillashaw believes it will be Yan defending his belt, which is good for him as the Russian has called him out. However, if Dillashaw doesn’t get the title shot, he knows he has options for his next bout. He mentions Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font as possible opponents to prove he deserves the next title shot.

Regardless, TJ Dillashaw is ready to return to the Octagon and prove he is still the best bantamweight in the world.

