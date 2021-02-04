Tony Ferguson Issues Fighting Words to Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson is looking to make a lot of noise when re-entering the UFC’s welterweight division by scoring a fan-favorite fight against Nate Diaz.

The more time passes, the more apparent it is that Nate Diaz may very well be the most wanted man in the UFC. You once couldn’t go a week without someone calling out Conor McGregor for a fight. While the Irish superstar still and always will have a long list of fighters calling him out as long as he is active, now fighters are increasingly calling out Nate Diaz, whether or not he is active at all.

Nate Diaz has not competed since UFC 244 in 2019. After going fightless in 2020, Diaz has been sending out smoke signals to let the world know that Stockton’s own is once again looking for a scrap. Diaz has called out Dustin Poirier for a fight shortly after Diaz’s victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 and then sent out a message to the entire welterweight division to let them know he is looking for a fight.

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

“NDA soldier 170 lbs Come get you some of the real,” Diaz wrote.

Renown UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson was swift to respond to Diaz’s message and is calling Nate Diaz’s bluff.

All You Do Is Bitch Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual. 🖕🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rWtipz07HI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 4, 2021

“All You Do Is Bitch Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual”

Tony Ferguson has not competed at welterweight since his run on The Ultimate Fighter 14 back in 2011. Ferguson would of course win the tournament and has a career record of 10-1 in the division. Ferguson is currently on a two-fight losing skid, with consecutive losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, so the current downward momentum of El Cucuy may indefinitely delay a response from Nate Diaz. Still, it’s always worth it to shoot your shot when there’s a big payday as a potential reward.

Would you be interested in a fight between Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz?