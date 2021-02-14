UFC 258 Bonuses: Usman Among Fighters To Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 258 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. This fight saw Usman overcome being stunned 30 seconds into the first round.

The momentum changed once Burns fell down to the ground after throwing a head kick. Usman had him pinned on his back for a few minutes. After this in the second and start of the third round, it was all Usman until he finished Burns by TKO on the ground.

The co-main event saw more action between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso.

This fight saw them put on a clinching affair although boxing was mixed in there. Grasso had the boxing advantage. The second round saw Grasso rock her before they went into the clinch. Barber got a takedown in the last two frames and really turned this fight into a dog fight. It was a fun bout with these ladies never stop working. In the end, the judges gave the win to Grasso by decision.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Anthony Hernandez

Julian Marquez

Kamaru Usman

Polyana Viana

Were the right choices made for the UFC 258 bonuses?

UFC 258 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso