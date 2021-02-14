UFC 258 Highlights: Alexa Grasso Outpoints Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso didn’t have high expectations coming into the night, but turned out to be a fun fight.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday night (February 13, 2021) at the UFC 258 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

This was a slower-paced fight at first due to them working in the clinch. Grasso was outlanding her opponent when they weren’t in this position as her boxing skills shined bright.

While in the clinch, Barber was doing a nice job of landing elbow strikes. The second round saw Grasso rock her before they went into the clinch. Barber scored a takedown in this round and the third round. Barber was closing in and made it a dog fight. In the end, the judges gave the win to Grasso by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Barber has TURNED IT UP in RD 3 🍿 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/OabArouFpL — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

Barber had her 8-fight winning streak snapped in her previous fight thanks to Roxanne Modafferi, who beat her via unanimous decision at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event.

Grasso had gone 3-2 in her last five fights including a roller coaster ride of exchanging wins and losses until she picked up a decision win over Ji Yeon Kim in August 2020, which was her previous fight.

