UFC 258 Medical Suspensions: Usman & Grasso Face Long Layoff

The winners of both the main event and co-main event of UFC 258 are facing a six-month medical suspension without proper clearance.

UFC 258 featured one of the best performances of Kamaru Usman’s career when he became the first person to defeat Gilbert Burns in the welterweight division and doing so with a TKO stoppage. This win did not come without a price, though, as Usman’s right foot was injured; and without being cleared by an orthopedic or sports doctor, he will be out until August 13, 2021.

Alexa Grasso is also facing the same suspension length after defeating Maycee Barber in the co-main event. For Grasso, she will need to receive clearance on her right knee to reduce the suspension.

Anthony Hernandez Submits Rodolfo Vieira At UFC 258.

Another lengthy suspension is for the man who scored one of the early nominees for upset of the year, Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez, who submitted world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Rodolfo Vieira. Hernandez also faces a six-month suspension. In total, 15 fighters face suspensions following UFC 258.

You can check out the full list of suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts.com).

Kamaru Usman defeated Gilbert Burns via TKO

•Usman must have right foot x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

•Burns suspended until 03/31/21 No contest until 03/16/21 – right eyebrow and left orbital lacerations.

Alexa Grasso defeated Maycee Barber by Unanimous Decision

•Grasso must have x-ray and MRI of right knee; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

•Barber must have MRI of right shoulder; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr and maxillofacial CT Scan; if positive then must be cleared by Oral, Maxillofacial Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

Kelvin Gastelum defeated Ian Heinisch by Unanimous Decision

•Heinisch suspended until 03/16/21, No contact until 03/07/21.

Ricky Simon defeated Brian Kelleher by Unanimous Decision

•Kelleher suspended until 03/31/21, No contact until 03/16/21.

Julian Marquez defeated Maki Pitolo by Submission

•Marquez suspended until 03/16/21, No contact until 03/07/21.

•Pitolo suspended until 03/31/21, No contact until 03/16/21.

Anthony Hernandez defeated Rodolfo Vieira by Submission

•Hernandez must have right hand x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/07/21, no contact until 02/28/21. Suspend until 04/15/21, No contact until 03/31/21.

Belal Muhammad defeated Dhiego Lima by Unanimous Decision

•Lima must have nose x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/31/21, no contact until 03/16/21.

Polyana Viana defeated Mallory Martin by Submission

•Martin must have MRI of right elbow; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

Chris Gutierrez defeated Andre Ewell by Unanimous Decision

•Gutierrez must have nose x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

Gabe Green defeated Phil Rowe by Unanimous Decision

•Green suspended until 03/16/21 No contact until 03/07/21 – laceration under left eye.

•Rowe must have left knee x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

Be sure to follow the MMA News Facebook Page for additional content & breaking news around the MMA world.