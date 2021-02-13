UFC 258 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

UFC 258 goes down tonight (Sat. February 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns in a welterweight title bout.

In his previous fight, Usman got a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. Usman beat Colby Covington by TKO at UFC 245 in his first title defense. Usman captured the title from Tyron Woodley when he scored a dominant unanimous win in the co-headliner of the UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was on a 14-fight winning streak heading into this fight with 10 of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

For Burns, he was coming off a decision win over Tyron Woodley in May 2020. Before that, he got a TKO win over Demian Maia and a decision win over Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen. This all came after he moved up from lightweight to defeat Alexey Kunchenko in his welterweight debut. In all, he was on a six-fight winning streak.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso. Ian Heinisch vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon, and Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolov finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 258 results below:

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Ian Heinisch vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon

Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolov

Quick UFC 258 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Featherweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon

Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolov

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Welterweight bout: Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad

Catchweight bout: Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

Women’s strawweight bout: Mallory Martin vs. Polyana Viana

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)