UFC 258 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Successfully Make Weight

The UFC 258 weigh-in results are complete, and we’re all in for some good news: Each of the 24 fighters successfully made weight!

At UFC 258 tomorrow night, Kamaru Usman will look to successfully defend his UFC welterweight championship for the third time when he faces former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event. With a victory, Usman would break Georges St-Pierre’s record for most consecutive victories in the welterweight division. But reaching this milestone would mean handing Gilbert Burns his first loss in the division.

Also taking place at UFC 258 is young women’s flyweight prospect Maycee Barber looking to bounce back from her first career loss when she takes on Alexa Grasso, who looked exceptional in her division debut against Ji Yeon Kim last August. The main card will also feature Kelvin Gastelum facing Ian Heinisch, veterans Bobby Green and Jim Miller locking horns, and Julian Marquez facing Maki Pitolo.

The main card for UFC 258 kicks off at 10:00 PM ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The early prelims will stream on ESPN+ as well, and the main prelims will be broadcast on ESPN and stream simultaneously on ESPN+.

You can view the full card and the weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD

UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) (170) vs. Gilbert Burns (170)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Alexa Grasso (125.5)

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

Julian Marquez (185) vs. Maki Pitolo (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)

Dhiego Lima (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (169.5)

Mallory Martin (115.5) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

Andre Ewell (138.5) vs. Chris Gutierrez (140)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Brian Kelleher (145.5) vs. Ricky Simon (145.5)

Gabe Green (169.5) vs. Phil Rowe (171)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Be sure to keep it locked on MMA News tomorrow for live updates, highlights, and post-fight coverage of the UFC 258 card!