UFC 261 Now Expected To Take Place In Las Vegas After Singapore Plans Sizzle

UFC 261 will no longer happen in Singapore as widely reported.

Over the past couple of months, UFC 261 on April 24 was targeted to take place in Singapore with Weili Zhang expected to defend her belt. Yet, on Thursday evening, Combate, reported that the promotion will no longer be pursuing those plans and the event will now take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Although the promotion will no longer be going to Singapore, the goal is to still have Weili Zhang defend her strawweight title. The champion has not fought since her all-time classic split decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk on March 7 at UFC 248.

Who Zhang will fight is also uncertain. Rose Namajunas has been linked as the number one contender but Carla Esparza could also get the next title shot if “Thug Rose” doesn’t take it. Yan Xiaonan is also nearing a title shot as well as a rematch with Jedrzejczyk.

Regardless, of the opponent, the good news is that Weili Zhang will finally return to the Octagon and look to defend her belt. The strawweight division has a bunch of options and it is good the division will now move along.

UFC 261 is also expected to see Chris Weidman fight Uriah Hall 2 and Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith.

Who do you want to see Weili Zhang defend her belt against at UFC 261?