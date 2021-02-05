UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov Weigh-In Results: All Make Weight

The weigh-in results are in for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (UFC Vegas 18), and all fighters hit their mark ahead of tomorrow’s event.

The official weigh-ins have wrapped up for UFC Vegas 18, and every fight remained intact, including the main event between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov. Overeem has expressed how this is his final run at UFC gold, so this bout can easily be considered a must-win for the 40-year-old.

The UFC Vegas 18 co-main event will boast a possible bantamweight title eliminator between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar. Also competing on the main card will be veterans Michael Johnson and Clay Guida in a lightweight contest, flyweights Alexandre Pantoja against the highly touted debuting prospect Manel Kape, another debut in Askar Askar who will face Cody Stamann, and a major sleeper fight between ranked lightweights Beneil Dariush and Diego Ferreira.

The weigh-ins took place from inside the UFC APEX, which is the hosting location of Saturday’s event. The entire card will stream on ESPN+, with the main card beginning at 8:00 PM ET and the prelims kicking off at 5 PM ET.

You can check out the full card and weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 18 below:

MAIN CARD

Alistair Overeem (255.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (264)

Frankie Edgar (135.5) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Clay Guida (155) vs. Michael Johnson (154.5)

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

Askar Askar (145) vs. Cody Stamann (144.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Danilo Marques (205) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205)

Justin Jaynes (159) vs. Devonte Smith (159.5)

Joselyne Edwards (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

Molly McCann (126) vs. Lara Procopio (125.5)

Seungwoo Choi (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Martin Day (146) vs. Timur Valiev (145.5)

Ode Osbourne (143.5) vs. Jerome Rivera (145)

