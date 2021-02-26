UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane Weigh-In Results: One Cancellation

The weigh-ins are complete for UFC Vegas 20, and the fight card is one bout slimmer in addition to one weight miss.

The main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane has remained intact with both fighters successfully making weight. The same cannot be said for light heavyweight Maxim Grishin, who came in 4.5 overweight for his bout against Dustin Jacoby. As a result of the miss, Jacoby will be fined a percentage of his fight purse.

In other bad news, Ramazan Kuramagomedov will not be able to make his UFC debut as planned against Alex Oliveira after coming down with an illness.

Everything else went smoothly in today’s weigh-ins, and you can find the full results below.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 PM ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Nikita Krylov (205.5)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Jimmie Rivera (135.5)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Kevin Croom (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 PM. ET)

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Ashley Yoder (116)

Alexis Davis (135) vs. Sabina Mazo (135.5)

Vince Cachero (135.5) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)

Maxim Grishin (210.5)* vs. Dustin Jacoby (204.5)

Be sure to keep it locked on MMANews.com for full coverage of tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 20 event!