UFC Rankings Report: Dariush Makes Big Jump, Edgar Has Big Fall

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 18! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Karol Rosa debuts in the rankings at #14 after defeating Molly McCann at UFC Vegas 18. Also, due to her USADA suspension, Raquel Pennington has been removed from the rankings, so a total of nine fighters moved up from last week. The new top five is 1) Germaine de Randamie 2) Holly Holm 3) Aspen Ladd 4) Irene Aldana 5) Julianna Pena.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Moving up are Matt Schnell (#7) and David Dvorak (#10) while Kai Kara France (#8), Raulian Paiva (#11), and Tim Elliott (#12) each moved down.

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen remains firm at #2 after his incredible flying-knee KO to Frankie Edgar while Edgar drops three spots to #7. Rob Font made a jump up two spots to #3, sending former champion Cody Garbrandt down a number to #4. Jose Aldo (#5) and Marlon Moraes (#6) both moved up one spot this week.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush makes a big jump up four spots to #9 after defeating Diego Ferreira via split decision at UFC Vegas 18. This caused Paul Felder to drop to #10 and Ferreira to #11. Also, Al Iaquinta is now ranked #13 after dropping two spots.

Welterweight: Ahead of his showdown with Kamaru Usman at UFC 258, Gilbert Burns moves up to occupy the #1-contender position with Colby Covington now at #2. Additionally, Vicente Luque falls to #10 to no longer be tied with Neil Magny (#9).

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: After defeating Alistair Overeem in the UFC Vegas 18 main event, Alexander Volkov moves up one spot to #5, and Overeem is now ranked at #6. The other change in the division’s rankings sees Junior dos Santos drop one spot to #12 to no longer be tied with Walt Harris (#11).

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 18?