UFC Rankings Report: Derrick Lewis Shakes Up Heavyweight Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 19! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Strawweight: No Changes
Women’s Flyweight: No Changes
Women’s Bantamweight: Yana Kunitskaya moves up two spaces to #5 after her victory over Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 19 while Vieira drops to #7. Yana’s win also knocks Julianna Pena out of the top 5 down to #6.
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: No Changes
Bantamweight: No Changes
Featherweight: No Changes
Lightweight: No Changes
Welterweight: No Changes
Middleweight: No Changes
Light Heavyweight: No Changes
Heavyweight: The big story of this week’s rankings is the shakeup Derrick Lewis’s knockout of Curtis Blaydes has caused in the division. Derrick Lewis is now ranked #2 right behind Francis Ngannou, who remains at #1, and Curtis Blaydes moves down one position to #3 ahead of Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#4). The previously unranked Chris Daukaus makes his rankings debut after finishing Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19, This outcome has knocked Oleinik out of the rankings altogether. Additionally, Sergei Pavlovich (#13) and Blagoy Ivanov (#14) swap places.
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
