Tuesday, February 23, 2021
UFC Rankings Report: Derrick Lewis Shakes Up Heavyweight Top 5

By Clyde Aidoo
Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis, Credit: Zuffa LLC

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 19! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes  

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Yana Kunitskaya moves up two spaces to #5 after her victory over Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 19 while Vieira drops to #7. Yana’s win also knocks Julianna Pena out of the top 5 down to #6. 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: The big story of this week’s rankings is the shakeup Derrick Lewis’s knockout of Curtis Blaydes has caused in the division. Derrick Lewis is now ranked #2 right behind Francis Ngannou, who remains at #1, and Curtis Blaydes moves down one position to #3 ahead of Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#4). The previously unranked Chris Daukaus makes his rankings debut after finishing Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19, This outcome has knocked Oleinik out of the rankings altogether. Additionally, Sergei Pavlovich (#13) and Blagoy Ivanov (#14) swap places.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 19?

