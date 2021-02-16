UFC Rankings Report: Does Kamaru Usman Get More Respect?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: The UFC rankings panel has given Kamaru Usman a little more respect by bumping the welterweight champion up one spot to #4 after his TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. This caused Stipe Miocic to drop to #5, which could potentially be up for question again by the end of next month if Miocic defeats Francis Ngannou for a second time at UFC 260. The only three fighters ahead of Kamaru Usman are Israel Adesanya (#3), Jon Jones (#2), and Khabib Nurmagomedov (#1).

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso shoots up five positions after her unanimous-decision win over Maycee Barber at UFC 258. Grasso is now ranked #10, and Barber drops to the bottom of the rankings at #15. Also, Alexis Davis (#11) and Andrea Lee (#12) swap positions.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera now appears in the rankings at #15.

Featherweight: Dan Ige moves up two spots to #9, Arnold Allen falls two spots to #11, and Edson Barboza moves up one spot to #14. Also, we have a new name in the rankings, with the undefeated Movsar Evloev now occupying #15.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: After Gilbert Burns’ loss to Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington returns to the #1-contender position, and Burns falls to #2. Also, Khamzat Chimaev moves up one spot to #14, with former champion Robbie Lawler now hanging on to a place in the rankings at #15.

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum moves up one spot to #8 after defeating Ian Heinisch at UFC 258. This caused Hall to drop one spot to #9 and Heinisch to fall out of the rankings. Sean Strickland is now ranked #15 in his place. Additionally, Omari Akhmedov (13) and Brad Tavares (#14) swap places.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

