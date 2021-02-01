UFC Holding Contest For Fans To Attend UFC 259 on March 6

Fans will be allowed to attend a UFC APEX pay-per-view event for the first time ever at UFC 259 in a special tickets sweepstakes.

Coming into 2021, fans had not been able to attend a UFC event since March of 2020, but that all changed when the UFC opened the year with its trio of Fight Island events in Abu Dhabi. A limited number of fans were allowed to attend UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar as well as UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny. The number of fans was then bumped up for the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 blockbuster. As the UFC prepares to return to the states with a February and March lineup scheduled to take place inside the UFC APEX, its doors will remain open but to fewer fans than ever before.

Dana White and the UFC put out an announcement Tuesday via Instagram that stated there will be a contest that will allow one winner and their guests to receive round-trip tickets to Las Vegas, including a hotel stay and UFC gear. To enter the contest, fans were directed to go to UFC.com/BESTSEATS.

Dana White’s language was specific to only one party being allowed entry, so this may not change the viewing experience for fans at home much, but it will surely be a once-in-a-lifetime memory for the lucky contest winners.

The current lineup for UFC 259 includes the following bouts:

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Blachowicz © vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout: Amanda Nunes © vs. Megan Anderson

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Petr Yan © vs. Aljamain Sterling

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Kai Kara-France vs. Rogerio Bonterin

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Jordan Espinosa vs. Tim Elliott

Will you be entering the UFC 259 sweepstakes?