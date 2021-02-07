UFC Vegas 18 Highlights: Alexander Volkov Smashes Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov was a slugfest.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 6, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 18 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Volkov had a very strong first round as he not only bloodied up Overeem, but dropped him with a left hand. Credit to Overeem for surviving the storm and got back to his feet. Volkov was busting him up with his jabs. The end came in the second round with a nasty strike that sent Overeem flying and the referee waved it off.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Volkov pouring it on in R1 #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/arr3M3s6RI — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 7, 2021

In his latest fight, Overeem beat Augusto Sakai at the September 5, 2020 Fight Night event by TKO. Before that, he Walt Harris at the UFC on ESPN 8 event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that he lost by KO to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the headliner of the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. He smashed Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia and Overeem finished Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC Beijing in November 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

In his last fight, Volkov lost by decision to Curtis Blaydes in a lackluster fight back at the June 20, 2020 Fight Night event. He picked up a decision win over Greg Hardy at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia in the previous fight. This came after Volkov suffered a KO loss to Derrick Lewis at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event. Before that, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum in the main event of UFC London event on March 17, 2018 on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

UFC Vegas 18 Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov, Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar