UFC Vegas 18 Highlights: Cory Sandhagen Stuns Frankie Edgar With Flying Knee KO

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar exceeded expectations in the co-main event role.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (February 6, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 18 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

There’s not much to say about this fight as Sandhagen connected with a flying knee to knock out Edgar cold. The fight only lasted 28 seconds.

Sandhagen entered this fight after getting a TKO win over Marlon Moraes at the October Fight Night event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Before that, he had his seven-fight winning streak including back-to-back decision wins over John Lineker in April 2019 and Raphael Assuncao at UFC 241 in August 2019 broken. In that fight, he got choked out by Aljamain Sterling at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

In his previous fight, Edgar edged out Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision at the August 15th Fight Night event, which came after he lost to Chan Sung Jung by TKO last December at the UFC Busan event from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. Before that, he had lost to Max Holloway for the featherweight title by unanimous decision at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. The fight came back in April of 2018 at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event. As a result of the win, he earned a title shot against “Blessed.”

