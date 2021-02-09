UFC Vegas 18 Medical Suspensions: Alistair Overeem Facing Potential Six-Month Sit

Alistair Overeem will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 18, Alexander Volkov scored a second-round TKO win over Overeem. The legend also broke his news in the loss and many thought he would retire but it appears that will not be the case but he is out for potentially six months.

Meanwhile, Frankie Edgar, who suffered a brutal flying knee KO loss is out until April 8 but it is likely he won’t fight anytime soon anyway. He will need to heal his brain and look to comeback later this year.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the medical suspensions.

UFC Vegas 18 medical suspensions:

Alistar Overeem: Must receive clearance from ENT or no contest until Aug. 6; minimum suspension no contest until April 8, no contact until March 24



Frankie Edgar: Suspended until April 8, no contact until March 24

Clay Guida: Must have forehead laceration cleared by doctor or no contest until March 9, no contact until Feb. 28

Michael Johnson: Suspended until Feb. 28, no contact until Feb. 21

Alexandre Pantoja: Must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor on negative result from X-ray on both hands or no contest until Aug. 6; minimum suspension no contest until March 9, no contact until Feb. 28

Manel Kape: Must have right thumb swelling cleared by doctor or no contest until Aug. 6

Beneil Dariush: Suspended until March 9, no contact until Feb. 28 (laceration under left eye)

Diego Ferreira: Suspended until March 9, no contact until Feb. 28

Mike Rodriguez: Must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor on negative result from MRI of left shoulder or no contest until Aug. 6; minimum suspension no contest until March 9, no contact until Feb. 28

Devonte Smith: Must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor on negative result from X-ray on right hand and wrist or no contest until Aug. 6; minimum suspension no contest until March 9, no contact until Feb. 28

Justin Jaynes: Suspended until March 9, no contact until Feb. 28 (left eye swelling)

Karol Rosa: Must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor on negative result from X-ray on left hand or no contest until Aug. 6; minimum suspension no contest until March 9, no contact until Feb. 28

Joselyne Edwards: Must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor for left shoulder sprain or no contest until Aug. 6

Seung Woo Choi: Suspended until Feb. 28, no contact until Feb. 21

Timur Valiev: Suspended until Feb. 28, no contact until Feb. 21

Jerome Rivera: Suspended until March 24, no contact until March 9