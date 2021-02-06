UFC Vegas 18 Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

UFC Vegas 18 goes down tonight (Sat. February 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout.

In his latest fight, Overeem beat Augusto Sakai at the September 5, 2020 Fight Night event by TKO. Before that, he Walt Harris at the UFC on ESPN 8 event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that he lost by KO to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the headliner of the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. He smashed Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia and Overeem finished Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC Beijing in November 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

In his last fight, Volkov lost by decision to Curtis Blaydes in a lackluster fight back at the June 20, 2020 Fight Night event. He picked up a decision win over Greg Hardy at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia in the previous fight. This came after Volkov suffered a KO loss to Derrick Lewis at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event. Before that, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum in the main event of UFC London event on March 17, 2018 on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar. Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida, Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape, Cory Stamann vs. Askar Askar, and Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 18 results below:

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Cory Stamann vs. Askar Askar

Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

