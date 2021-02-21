UFC Vegas 19 Bonuses: Derrick Lewis Gets Check

The UFC Vegas 19 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

This fight saw them trade shots in the first until Blaydes rocked him a few times in the first round. The fireworks happened in the second round as Lewis caught him with a sweet uppercut as Blaydes was going in for a takedown attempt and that knocked out Blaydes. Lewis followed up with additional strikes for good measure.

The co-main event saw more action between Ketlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya.

This fight was more interesting than it looked on paper. So, Vieira came out and dominated the first round thanks to her getting a takedown where she controlled her in top position while in half guard. The second round saw Vieira get the takedown once again, but Yana did scramble to the point where she got on top in half guard and did the same to Vieira. The big difference was Vieira going for various submissions while avoiding getting punched in the face. Vieira took the third round with her takedown and grappling. However, Kunitskaya got the decision win.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performances of the Night:

Derrick Lewis

Chris Daukaus

Tom Aspinall

Aiemann Zahabi

