UFC Vegas 19 Highlights: Derrick Lewis Takes Out Curtis Blaydes Early

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis wasn’t what fight fans of slugfest wanted to see.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (February 20, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 19 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round saw Lewis land some solid strikes early, but Blaydes quickly took over and stunned him a few times. The second round Lewis caught him with an uppercut and Blaydes quickly fell backward as Lewis was throwing extra shots.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1363337271332724736

DO YOU BELIEVE IT?! 🤯@Thebeast_ufc adds another KO to the historic heavyweight resume at #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/INLCaHvCj4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

In his last two fights, Blaydes got a decision win over Alexander Volkov in June 2020 then scored a TKO win over Junior dos Santos at the UFC Raleigh event from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Before that, Blaydes smashed Shamil Abdurakhimov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in his previous fight. Blaydes bounced back from a second defeat to Francis Ngannou by out-pointing Justin Willis in March 2019. He was looking to make it four wins in a row and continue to stake a claim for a title shot in this fight.

In his previous two fights, Lewis got a TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020 and beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Before that, Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York prior to him losing by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

UFC Vegas 19 Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya

