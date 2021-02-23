UFC Vegas 19 Medical Suspensions: Lewis Could Be Out Six Months

The UFC Vegas 19 medical suspensions are in, and the night’s big winner, Derrick Lewis, is among the list of fighters who could be out six months.

In the UFC Vegas 19 main event, Derrick Lewis knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the second round, but in the process, he injured his right hand and wrist and now must receive a doctor’s clearance in order to compete before August 20. Also in the heavyweight division, Chris Daukaus faces a similar situation after knocking out Aleksei Oleinik via TKO. Daukaus must have an X-ray of his right hand and receive doctor’s clearance in order to compete before the same date of August 20.

The other two fighters who face the same potential six-month suspension are John Castenada, who was victorious over veteran Eddie Wineland, and Nate Landwehr, who was TKOed by Julian Erosa.

You can view the full UFC Vegas 19 medical suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

Derrick Lewis defeated Curtis Blaydes by KO

•Lewis must have X-ray of right hand & wrist, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 03/14/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

•Blaydes suspended until 04/22/21, No contact until 04/07/21.

Yana Kunitskaya defeated Ketlen Vieira by Unanimous Decision

•Vieira suspended until 04/07/21, No contact until 03/23/21 – Right forehead laceration.

Darrick Minner defeated Charles Rosa by Unanimous Decision

•Minner suspended until 03/14/21, No contact until 03/07/21.

​•Rosa must have X-ray of right hand, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/07/21, no contact until 03/23/21 – Forehead laceration.

Chris Daukaus defeated Aleksei Oleinik by TKO

•Daukaus must have X-ray of right hand, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 08/20/21.

​•Olenik suspended until 04/07/21, No contact until 03/23/21.

Phil Hawes defeated Nassourdine Imavov by Majority Decision

•Hawes suspended until 03/23/21, No contact until 03/14/21 – Left eyebrow & right cheek lacerations.​

•Imavov suspended until 03/23/21, No contact until 03/14/2.

Tom Aspinall defeated Andrei Arlovski by Submission

•Aspinall suspended until 03/23/21, No contact until 03/14/21.

​•Arlovski must have X-ray of right foot, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/07/21, no contact until 03/23/21.

Jared Gordon defeated Danny Chavez by Unanimous Decision

•Gordon suspended until 03/23/21, No contact until 03/14/21.​

•Chavez must have X-ray of right foot, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/07/21, no contact until 03/23/21.

John Castaneda defeated Eddie Wineland by TKO

•Castaneda must have X-ray of right hand, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 03/14/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

​•Wineland suspended until 04/07/21, No contact until 03/23/21 – Left eyebrow and nose lacerations.

Julian Erosa defeated Nate Landwehr by TKO

•Landwehr must have X-ray of nose, if positive must have ENT Dr clearance or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/07/21, no contact until 03/23/21.

Casey O’Neill defeated Shana Dobson by TKO

•O’Neill suspended until 03/23/21, No contact until 03/14/21.​

•Dobson must have left eye cleared by Ophthalmologist or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/07/21, no contact until 03/23/21 – Blurry vision.

Jamall Emmers vs. Chas Skelly (Bout cancelled due to Emmers’ back spasms)

•Emmers must have MRI of lumbar, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr or spine specialist clearance or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 03/14/21, no contact until 03/07/21 – Back spasms.

Aiemann Zahabi defeated Drako Rodriguez by KO

•Rodriguez suspended until 04/22/21, No contact until 04/07/21.

Sergey Spivac defeated Jared Vanderaa by TKO

•Spivac suspended until 03/14/21, No contact until 03/07/21 ​

•Vanderaa must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT Dr or no contest until 08/20/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/07/21, no contact until 03/23/21 – Eyebrow laceration.

