UFC Vegas 19 Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

UFC Vegas 19 goes down tonight (February 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout.
The co-headliner will see a women’s bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya. Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa, Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik, Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall finishes out the main card.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 19 results below:
Quick UFC Vegas 19 Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Featherweight bout: Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa
- Heavyweight bout: Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes
- Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Catchweight bout: Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon
- Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena
- Bantamweight bout: John Castaneda vs. Eddie Wineland
- Featherweight bout: Julian Erosa vs. Nate Landwehr
- Women’s flyweight bout: Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill
- Featherweight bout: Jamall Emmers vs. Chas Skelly
- Catchweight bout: Drako Rodriguez vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Heavyweight bout: Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa