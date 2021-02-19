UFC Vegas 19 Weigh-in Results: 4 Fighters Heavy, Including One Miss By Nearly 12 Pounds

The UFC is continuing to put on events every weekend as on February 20, UFC Vegas 19 goes down from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the main event of the card, top-five heavyweight contenders collide as Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis finally fight. The two have been on a collision course and it’s a very intriguing fight where the winner takes one step closer to a title shot.

Also taking place at UFC Vegas 19, is a key women’s bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya. The winner likely puts themselves in line to be in a number one contender bout later this year. Heavyweight legends also return as Andrei Arlovski battles Tom Aspinall while Alexey Oleynik takes on Chris Daukaus.

UFC Vegas 19 main card airs live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. EST.

UFC Vegas 19 Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (259) vs. Derrick Lewis (263)

Ketlen Vieira (138)* vs. Yana Kunitskaya (135.5)

Charles Rosa (146) vs. Darrick Minner (146)

Alexey Oleynik (240) vs. Chris Daukaus (234)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs. Phil Hawes (185)

Andrei Arlovski (249.5) vs. Tom Aspinall (244.5)

Prelims

Danny Chavez (145) vs. Jared Gordon (150)**

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Luis Pena (155.5)

John Castaneda (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (135.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Rafael Alves (157.5)*** vs. Patrick Sabatini (145.5)

Shana Dobson (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)

Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Chas Skelly (146)

Drako Rodriguez (140.5)**** vs. Aiemann Zahabi (136)

Serghei Spivac (245) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)



*Vieira missed weight by 2 pounds

**Gordon missed weight by 4 pounds.

***Alves missed weight by 11.5 pounds.

****Rodriguez missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 19 main event between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis?