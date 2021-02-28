UFC Vegas 20 Highlights: Ciryl Gane Outstrikes Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane wasn’t as advertised as it was lackluster.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (February 27, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 20 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Gane had a strong first round by scoring a takedown and keeping up against the fence. They kept things on the feet in the second round and even then Gane was out striking him. While Gane was throwing and landing first, he didn’t follow up as much as he could because he would get popped by Rozenstruik. That was corrected as the fight went on. Fans who didn’t tune in to watch it live didn’t miss much. Gane got the decision win.

Rozenstruik was unbeaten with a 10-0 record coming into UFC 249 where he got knocked out in seconds by Junior Dos Santos. Before that, he competed at UFC Washington where he fought Alistair Overeem. Out of nowhere at 4:56 in the final round, Rozenstruik landed a left jab then a right hook that ended the fight. Before that, he knocked out former champion Andrei Arlovski in under a minute. This came after his stunning nine-second knockout of Allen Crowder.

Gane picked up three wins under the TKO banner where he finished all of his fights. He beat Raphael Pessoa by submission in his promotional debut with the UFC back in August 19. Since then, he got decision, submission and KO victories.

UFC Vegas 20 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

