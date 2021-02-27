UFC Vegas 20 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC Vegas 20 goes down tonight (Sat., February 27, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane between in a heavyweight bout.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Nikita Krylov. Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera and Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom finishes out the main card.

Rozenstruik was unbeaten with a 10-0 record coming into UFC 249 where he got knocked out in seconds by Junior Dos Santos. Before that, he competed at UFC Washington where he fought Alistair Overeem. Out of nowhere at 4:56 in the final round, Rozenstruik landed a left jab then a right hook that ended the fight. Before that, he knocked out former champion Andrei Arlovski in under a minute. This came after his stunning nine-second knockout of Allen Crowder.

Gane picked up three wins under the TKO banner where he finished all of his fights. He beat Raphael Pessoa by submission in his promotional debut with the UFC back in August 19. Since then, he got decision, submission and KO victories.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 20 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Light heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov

Women’s flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)