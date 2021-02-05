WATCH: Paige VanZant Grabs Britain Hart’s Throat In Heated BKFC Weigh-ins

Paige VanZant is set to make her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Friday against Britain Hart and the weigh-ins got heated.

After VanZant and Hart weighed in, they got into each others face and VanZant grabbed Hart’s throat. It resulted in a heated shoving match and Hart cussing out the former UFC fighter and saying she is in a different sport now.

Paige VanZant signed with BKFC in August following her submission loss to Amanda Ribas in her final UFC fight. She signed a multi-fight deal with the sans gloves promotion and many are eager to see how she does in the promotion.

Britain Hart, meanwhile, has had three fights in BKFC and is 1-2, including a split decision loss to Bec Rawlings for the belt.

The card also features the 135-pound championship as Johnny Bedford looks to defend his belt against Dat Nguyen. Chris Leben also returns against Quentin Henry.

The BKFC Knuckle Mania weigh-ins are below:

Paige VanZant (126) vs. Britain Hart (124.4)

Johnny Bedford (133.7) vs. Dat Nguyen (134)

Chris Leben (204.6) vs. Quentin Henry (205.2)

Lorenzo Hunt (206.8) vs. Rob Morrow (204.4)

Martin Brown (155.4) vs. Zach Zane (155.5)

John Chalbeck (144.7) vs. Greg Bono (144.5)

Charisa Sigala (122.7) vs. Taylor Starling (125.6) VanZant

Dillon Cleckler (248) vs. Chris Jensen (262.7)

David Morgan (135.9) vs. Travis Thompson (135.4)

Haim Gozali (204) vs. John McAllister (201.8)

Jarod Grant (134.6) vs. Brandon Lambert (137)

Drew Lipton (183.6) vs. Jeff Bailey (186.9)