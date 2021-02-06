WATCH: UFC Vegas 18 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 18 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov will collide in a heavyweight clash. The co-main event will see a clash between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar. action will also be featured on the main card as Michael Johnson shares the Octagon with Clay Guida. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 18 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 18 post-fight press conference.